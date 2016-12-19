Thank you for letting us know. We will review this comment.

  • News
    DIVA Awards: Voting now open!

    Sue Perkins, Ruby Rose and more nominated for the inaugural awards!...

    more

  • Lifestyle
    7 things to look forward to in 2017

    There are actually things! This article will not just be blank! ...

    more

  • Arts & Entertainment
    Saara Aalto: Gender doesn’t matter to me

    The X Factor runner up tells Carrie Lyell about her time on the show and why gender isn’t important to her. ...

    more

  • Lifestyle
    New Year’s Revolution

    To change the world, begin with yourself, says Vicky Beeching. ...

    more

  • Advice
    How to change the world

    We asked some world-changing women for their advice on how to be the change you want to see in 2017. ...

    more

  • News
    Saara Aalto is this month’s cover star!

    In our exclusive interview, the X Factor star tells Carrie Lyell about love and life after reality TV. ...

    more

  • Arts & Entertainment
    DIVA loves: Horse McDonald - Bring Him Home

    “A voice like folds of very rich chocolate” – Iain Banks...

    more

  • Arts & Entertainment
    Love Is All You Need director: I received death threats over my film

    K Rocco Shields tells DIVA about why this project has the power to change the world....

    more

  • Arts & Entertainment
    Review: Dr Carnesky's Incredible Bleeding Woman

    These women are bloody brilliant. ...

    more

  • Advice
    Spilt Milk: Anxiety under the Christmas tree

    Be kind to yourself over the festive season, says Caitlin Maggs....

    more

  • Arts & Entertainment
    Theatre review: Her Aching Heart

    A lively lesbian comedy of innuendos, bonnets and heaving bosoms....

    more

  • News
    This week on Radio DIVA: Saara Aalto and Lady Phyll

    Rosie and Heather have a packed Christmas show lined up for you. ...

    more

  • Lifestyle
    Not-quite-so-terrible-things that happened in 2016

    It wasn’t all that bad… right?...

    more

  • Travel
    Find your Christmas spirit in West Sweden

    Carrie Lyell gets into the Christmas spirit with a little help from some glögg. ...

    more

  • Arts & Entertainment
    5 Reasons we can’t wait for L-Beach 2017

    Women, women everywhere...

    more

  • Travel
    Plan your next holiday and beat the January blues

    Say goodbye Blue Monday and hello Germany!...

    more

  • Arts & Entertainment
    First look: LGBTQ web series As We Are

    Enjoy an exclusive look at this brilliant new series, set in Brighton. ...

    more

  • Comment
    Why can’t I dance with my girlfriend?

    Schools aren’t doing enough for LGBT pupils, says Claire Dickie....

    more

  • Advice
    10 ways to enhance your wellbeing in 2017

    Dr Barbara Mariposa, author of The Mindfulness Playbook, shares her tips for a truly happy new year. ...

    more

  • Travel
    5 things to experience in Sweden in 2017

    Make 2017 the year of adventure!...

    more

  • Arts & Entertainment
    We can’t wait for: Queer Contact Festival 2017

    Get in it your diary!...

    more

  • Arts & Entertainment
    Must-watch: Flying While Fat by Stacy Bias

    “For him, I was just a beast”...

    more

