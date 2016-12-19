The founder of the biggest girl party in the world on how The Dinah has grown over the last 27 years. ...
more
New poll reveals more LGBT people than ever before, but Roxy Bourdillon thinks we've always been here...
Hurrah, this year’s nominations aren’t #SoWhite, but where are all the LBT women?...
Have you signed up yet?...
Will The Writer leave her mark on our girl? ...
Tune in for pop stars and patriarchy-smashing...
A new musical with riot girls, rocking out and rave reviews...
Awesome speakers, networking opportunities and goody bags galore...
"Hell hath no fury like 157 million women scorned"...
The BBC hit drama returns on Sunday. But will series six bring happiness for Patsy and Delia? ...
It’s the end of an era. ...
We are delighted to announce the launch of this unique event. ...
Want to work somewhere queer-friendly? Read on…...
“We are no longer prepared to tolerate sexism, misogyny or any other form of discrimination” say organisers. ...
These tickets are going to sell out fast, so only the most dedicated of fans will get them…...
Five brilliant ways to explore, promote and celebrate bisexual visibility in 2017....
Sometimes the greatest love of all is the love between friends....
A new survey reveals the shocking reality of life in Nigeria for lesbian, gay, bi and trans people. ...
Josie Le Vay chats to Lucy Parkinson and Lucy Skillbeck about a new drag theatre show coming to Hull next month. ...
It's going to be a good 'un!...
If you’re worried about Trump, it’s time to take positive action....
Katy Robson-Malone invites DIVA readers on the journey to baby number three.
...
Diesel, Hugo Boss, Emporio Armani and more without the designer price tag ...
Our January issue is on sale now! ...
Sue Perkins, Ruby Rose and more nominated for the inaugural awards! ...
You'll love these sugar skull shirts. ...
Legal experts Simpson Millar on everything lesbians and bisexual women need to know about writing a will. ...
Want to write for DIVA or become an intern? Check out our guide below. ...
Sexuality also has an impact on what’s in our pay packet, according to research. ...
Legal experts from Simpson Millar explain how you are protected in the workplace if you decide to come out ...