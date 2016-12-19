Thank you for letting us know. We will review this comment.

  • Arts & Entertainment
    Unpacking gender with JOAN

    Josie Le Vay chats to Lucy Parkinson and Lucy Skillbeck about a new drag theatre show coming to Hull next month. ...

  • News
    This week on Radio DIVA: Tanita Tikaram and Suzi Ruffell

    It's going to be a good 'un!...

  • News
    Everything you need to know about the Women’s March on London this Saturday

    If you’re worried about Trump, it’s time to take positive action....

  • Lifestyle
    Which One Is Mummy: Three is the magic number

    Katy Robson-Malone invites DIVA readers on the journey to baby number three. ...

  • News
    Women’s Equality Party demand immediate action on sex education in schools

    “It is our urgent responsibility now to move the conversation on”. ...

  • Arts & Entertainment
    Book review: The Big Sugarbush By Ana B Good

    A lesbian rehab romp with a bittersweet edge....

  • Arts & Entertainment
    We can’t wait for: Unnatural Acts

    Hollie Hayes looks ahead to an unmissable LGBT+ festival. ...

  • Arts & Entertainment
    New exhibition explores the life and work of Gluck

    Taking place 6-28 February at The Fine Art Society in London. ...

  • News
    Join the campaign to silence LGBT hate on Twitter

    Prominent LGBT activists including Lord Cashman and Peter Tatchell are leading the charge for #no2LGBTHate....

  • Lifestyle
    Here come the girls: Get ready for the 27th Dinah Shore Weekend!

    Looking for an outlet to channel the new you this year, or a safe haven from the soon-to-be Trump administration? You're in luck....

  • News
    Jane Hill to host Diversity In Media Awards 2017

    The inaugural awards take place in September....

  • News
    This week on Radio DIVA: The cast of LGBT web series As We Are

    Helen Oakleigh and Fox Fisher will be in the studio with Heather and Rosie. ...

  • News
    Remembering Jill Saward

    DIVA co-publisher Linda Riley remembers an exceptional individual. ...

  • Lifestyle
    Open Barbers: More open than ever

    Florence Oulds visits Open Barbers and finds them thriving in their new east London home. ...

  • News
    Tributes paid to trailblazing lesbian police officer

    Julie Barnes-Frank, who died on Monday, was one of the first uniformed police officers to march at Pride. ...

  • Lifestyle
    7 things to look forward to in 2017

    There are actually things! This article will not just be blank! ...

  • Arts & Entertainment
    Saara Aalto: Gender doesn’t matter to me

    The X Factor runner up tells Carrie Lyell about her time on the show and why gender isn’t important to her. ...

  • Lifestyle
    New Year’s Revolution

    To change the world, begin with yourself, says Vicky Beeching. ...

  • Advice
    How to change the world

    We asked some world-changing women for their advice on how to be the change you want to see in 2017. ...

  • News
    Saara Aalto is this month’s cover star!

    In our exclusive interview, the X Factor star tells Carrie Lyell about love and life after reality TV. ...

  • Arts & Entertainment
    DIVA loves: Horse McDonald - Bring Him Home

    “A voice like folds of very rich chocolate” – Iain Banks...

  • Arts & Entertainment
    Love Is All You Need director: I received death threats over my film

    K Rocco Shields tells DIVA about why this project has the power to change the world....

