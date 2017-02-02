The OITNB heart-throb opens up about sexuality, marriage and LGBTQ rights....
more
Workshops, exhibitions, cabaret and more...
“This is a tangible chance to make a better future for young people in our LGBT community.”...
Poppy Jaman, co-founder of Mental Health First Aid, shares her tips for supporting a friend this Time To Talk Day. ...
Queer historian Cyd Sturgess looks back at the bitter custody battles fought by lesbian mums in the 1990s. ...
Sarah Champion has called on Justine Greening to help end LGBT abuse online. ...
Photographer Linda Blacker tells Carrie Lyell about her fairytale shoot with YouTubers Rose and Rosie....
Jane Czyzselska meets 80s pop sensation Tanita Tikaram. ...
This fascinating new video series reveals all....
Sex, drugs and sapphic drama? Sign us up....
It had a lot to do with the plot of Finding Dory....
DIVA favourite Suzi Ruffell on being a working class comedian and her new show Common....
Heather Peace, Rosie Wilby, Rachel Shelley, Jessica Walker, Allison Camps and Leng Montgomery....
Fighting homophobia, one tweet at a time....
"I had no idea how she was going to react."...
Katy Robson-Malone is weighing up egg donation, a chance to give back. ...
“Are you gay?” “Yes, mummy. I’m so sorry.”...
Don't miss our exclusive interview and photoshoot! ...
The founder of the biggest girl party in the world on how The Dinah has grown over the last 27 years. ...
New poll reveals more LGBT people than ever before, but Roxy Bourdillon thinks we've always been here...
Hurrah, this year’s nominations aren’t #SoWhite, but where are all the LBT women?...
Have you signed up yet?...
Our February issue is on sale now! ...
Diesel, Hugo Boss, Emporio Armani and more without the designer price tag ...
Sue Perkins, Ruby Rose and more nominated for the inaugural awards! ...
You'll love these sugar skull shirts. ...
Legal experts Simpson Millar on everything lesbians and bisexual women need to know about writing a will. ...
Want to write for DIVA or become an intern? Check out our guide below. ...
Sexuality also has an impact on what’s in our pay packet, according to research. ...
Legal experts from Simpson Millar explain how you are protected in the workplace if you decide to come out ...