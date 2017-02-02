Thank you for letting us know. We will review this comment.

COOKIES & PRIVACY POLICY
Subscription

Daily DIVA

  • News
    Ruby Rose: I have a very healthy sex life

    The OITNB heart-throb opens up about sexuality, marriage and LGBTQ rights....

    more

  • Arts & Entertainment
    10 Awesome LGBT History Month events to make your February as gay as possible

    Workshops, exhibitions, cabaret and more...

    more

  • News
    Paralympian and inclusion expert Claire Harvey will be the next Diversity Role Models Chief Exec

    “This is a tangible chance to make a better future for young people in our LGBT community.”...

    more

  • Advice
    How to support a friend with mental health issues

    Poppy Jaman, co-founder of Mental Health First Aid, shares her tips for supporting a friend this Time To Talk Day. ...

    more

  • Lifestyle
    "I didn't want my children brought up by lesbians"

    Queer historian Cyd Sturgess looks back at the bitter custody battles fought by lesbian mums in the 1990s. ...

    more

  • News
    Government urged to challenge homophobic abuse online

    Sarah Champion has called on Justine Greening to help end LGBT abuse online. ...

    more

  • Lifestyle
    Rose and Rosie: Yas Queen

    Photographer Linda Blacker tells Carrie Lyell about her fairytale shoot with YouTubers Rose and Rosie....

    more

  • Arts & Entertainment
    Tanita Tikaram: Let's twist again

    Jane Czyzselska meets 80s pop sensation Tanita Tikaram. ...

    more

  • News
    What's it like being LGBT in engineering?

    This fascinating new video series reveals all....

    more

  • Arts & Entertainment
    The Different For Girls trailer is finally here and it's seriously hot

    Sex, drugs and sapphic drama? Sign us up....

    more

  • News
    Here’s what Ellen had to say about Trump’s travel ban

    It had a lot to do with the plot of Finding Dory....

    more

  • Arts & Entertainment
    Suzi Ruffell: Comedy is very middle class

    DIVA favourite Suzi Ruffell on being a working class comedian and her new show Common....

    more

  • News
    Here’s why you won’t want to miss this week’s Radio DIVA

    Heather Peace, Rosie Wilby, Rachel Shelley, Jessica Walker, Allison Camps and Leng Montgomery....

    more

  • News
    Supergirl had the perfect response when a viewer asked for less LGBT content

    Fighting homophobia, one tweet at a time....

    more

  • News
    This grandma had the best response when her granddaughter came out as bisexual

    "I had no idea how she was going to react."...

    more

  • Lifestyle
    Which One Is Mummy: Egg donation

    Katy Robson-Malone is weighing up egg donation, a chance to give back. ...

    more

  • News
    Must watch: This Irish lesbian’s letter to her 14 year-old self is now a viral video

    “Are you gay?” “Yes, mummy. I’m so sorry.”...

    more

  • News
    Tanita Tikaram is this month's cover star!

    Don't miss our exclusive interview and photoshoot! ...

    more

  • Lifestyle
    Mariah Hanson: Dinah Shore is five days of wild lesbian abandon

    The founder of the biggest girl party in the world on how The Dinah has grown over the last 27 years. ...

    more

  • Comment
    As long as there have been homo sapiens, there have been homosexuals

    New poll reveals more LGBT people than ever before, but Roxy Bourdillon thinks we've always been here...

    more

  • News
    The Oscars shortlist is out, unlike the women on it

    Hurrah, this year’s nominations aren’t #SoWhite, but where are all the LBT women?...

    more

  • News
    Celebs including Yoko Ono join #No2LGBTHate campaign to end homophobic abuse on Twitter

    Have you signed up yet?...

    more

<div class="title">DIVA February 2017</div><div class="desc">The History Issue is out now!...</div> <div class="title">Tanita Tikaram: Let's twist again</div><div class="desc">Jane Czyzselska meets 80s pop ...</div> <div class="title">"I didn't want my children brought up by lesbians"</div><div class="desc">Queer historian Cyd Sturgess l...</div> <div class="title">Rose and Rosie: Yas Queen</div><div class="desc">Photographer Linda Blacker tel...</div>

MPU
  1. The Different For Girls trailer is finally here and it's seriously hot
  2. Ruby Rose: I have a very healthy sex life
  3. Here’s what Ellen had to say about Trump’s travel ban
  4. 10 Awesome LGBT History Month events to make your February as gay as possible
  5. Tanita Tikaram: Let's twist again