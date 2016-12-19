Thank you for letting us know. We will review this comment.

  • Comment
    Call The Midwife: More lesbianing please

    The BBC hit drama returns on Sunday. But will series six bring happiness for Patsy and Delia? ...

  • News
    DIVA says goodbye to editor Jane Czyzselska after 13 years

    It’s the end of an era. ...

  • News
    Introducing the DIVA Literary Festival

    We are delighted to announce the launch of this unique event. ...

  • News
    Stonewall reveals top 100 companies getting it right for their LGBT employees

    Want to work somewhere queer-friendly? Read on…...

  • News
    Thousands expected for Women’s March on London

    “We are no longer prepared to tolerate sexism, misogyny or any other form of discrimination” say organisers. ...

  • Lifestyle
    Things we would do to see Rose and Rosie on tour

    These tickets are going to sell out fast, so only the most dedicated of fans will get them…...

  • Lifestyle
    Living the bi life

    Five brilliant ways to explore, promote and celebrate bisexual visibility in 2017....

  • Lifestyle
    Girl Meets Girl: A love like this

    Sometimes the greatest love of all is the love between friends....

  • News
    Abused, rejected and in hiding: New report uncovers LGBT life in Nigeria

    A new survey reveals the shocking reality of life in Nigeria for lesbian, gay, bi and trans people. ...

  • Arts & Entertainment
    Unpacking gender with JOAN

    Josie Le Vay chats to Lucy Parkinson and Lucy Skillbeck about a new drag theatre show coming to Hull next month. ...

  • News
    This week on Radio DIVA: Tanita Tikaram and Suzi Ruffell

    It's going to be a good 'un!...

  • News
    Everything you need to know about the Women’s March on London this Saturday

    If you’re worried about Trump, it’s time to take positive action....

  • Lifestyle
    Which One Is Mummy: Three is the magic number

    Katy Robson-Malone invites DIVA readers on the journey to baby number three. ...

  • News
    Women’s Equality Party demand immediate action on sex education in schools

    “It is our urgent responsibility now to move the conversation on”. ...

  • Arts & Entertainment
    Book review: The Big Sugarbush By Ana B Good

    A lesbian rehab romp with a bittersweet edge....

  • Arts & Entertainment
    We can’t wait for: Unnatural Acts

    Hollie Hayes looks ahead to an unmissable LGBT+ festival. ...

  • Arts & Entertainment
    New exhibition explores the life and work of Gluck

    Taking place 6-28 February at The Fine Art Society in London. ...

  • News
    Join the campaign to silence LGBT hate on Twitter

    Prominent LGBT activists including Lord Cashman and Peter Tatchell are leading the charge for #no2LGBTHate....

  • Lifestyle
    Here come the girls: Get ready for the 27th Dinah Shore Weekend!

    Looking for an outlet to channel the new you this year, or a safe haven from the soon-to-be Trump administration? You're in luck....

  • News
    Jane Hill to host Diversity In Media Awards 2017

    The inaugural awards take place in September....

  • News
    This week on Radio DIVA: The cast of LGBT web series As We Are

    Helen Oakleigh and Fox Fisher will be in the studio with Heather and Rosie. ...

  • News
    Remembering Jill Saward

    DIVA co-publisher Linda Riley remembers an exceptional individual. ...

<div class="title">DIVA January 2017</div><div class="desc">On sale now!...</div> <div class="title">Saara Aalto: Gender doesn’t matter to me</div><div class="desc">The X Factor runner up tells C...</div> <div class="title">New Year’s Revolution</div><div class="desc">To change the world, begin wit...</div> <div class="title">How to change the world</div><div class="desc">We asked some world-changing w...</div>

